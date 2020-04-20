Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 145,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,085,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 357,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,883,000 after acquiring an additional 61,542 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $6.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.79. 1,805,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,636. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.09.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

