Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Invests $2.01 Million in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.27.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $4.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.72. 2,238,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,932. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

