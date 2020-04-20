Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Invests $205,000 in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on S&P Global from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.75.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.42 on Monday, hitting $279.17. 1,510,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,930. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.71. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $312.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

