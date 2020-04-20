Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRV traded down $3.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,679. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.56.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

