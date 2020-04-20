Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.7% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.70. 2,527,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,989,917. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

