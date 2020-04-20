Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Mastercard by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 84,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $28,267,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA stock traded down $8.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $251.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,036,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,113,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $261.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total transaction of $12,479,498.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,717,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,178,686,846.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 20,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.20, for a total transaction of $6,649,780.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,811 shares of company stock valued at $100,452,526. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $316.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.68.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

