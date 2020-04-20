Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,937 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 1,047.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,262,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,758,274. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

