Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,172.0% during the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,795,000 after acquiring an additional 996,700 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,075,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $22,016,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,806,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 998.1% during the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 254,468 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.71. 2,505,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,052. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.81.

