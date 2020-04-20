Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2020

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,172.0% during the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,795,000 after acquiring an additional 996,700 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,075,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $22,016,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,806,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 998.1% during the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 254,468 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.71. 2,505,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,052. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.81.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit