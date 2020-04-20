Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Increased by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 132.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,799 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 82,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,193 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 250,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 169,023 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 445,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,199,000 after purchasing an additional 31,537 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,645,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,562. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $81.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3383 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

