Short Interest in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Decreases By 17.8%

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 1,812,700 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 350,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

OPI traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.63. 229,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,572. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $160.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

