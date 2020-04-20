ShowHand Trading 58% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 86.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 20th. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $11,699.49 and $8,082.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, YoBit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded down 58% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.92 or 0.02686873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00220102 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00057908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00050184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

