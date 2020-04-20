Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 1,472,400 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 435,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Summit Insights lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.44.

In related news, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $184,780.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,073.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 223,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $3.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.42. The stock had a trading volume of 293,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,441. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 210.53, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.46 and its 200 day moving average is $103.30. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $122.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

