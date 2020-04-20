Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $52.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMAR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Shares of SMAR traded up $3.12 on Thursday, reaching $53.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,431,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.42. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 2,641 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $132,578.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 25,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $1,208,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,358.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,731 shares of company stock valued at $21,846,675 in the last ninety days. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at about $2,496,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at about $10,139,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 196.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Provenire Capital LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 581,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,124,000 after purchasing an additional 26,477 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

