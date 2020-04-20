Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Acquires 142 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2020

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,829 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,276,000 after buying an additional 565,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,291,000 after buying an additional 796,974 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,166,000 after buying an additional 994,759 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.58.

Shares of WMT traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,125,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,084,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $132.97.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

