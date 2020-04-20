Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $4.83 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 4.0% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,167,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 323,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

Shares of PEP traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.55. 3,995,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,910,709. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.44. The firm has a market cap of $191.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

