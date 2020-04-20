Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Lowers Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV reduced its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $236.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,824,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,076. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.34. The firm has a market cap of $138.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.80.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

