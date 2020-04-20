Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,711 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 3.1% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Oracle by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,068,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,922,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,797,206,000 after purchasing an additional 469,848 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,197,810,000 after purchasing an additional 326,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,083,969,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.91. 10,355,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,810,102. The company has a market capitalization of $172.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average is $53.34. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

