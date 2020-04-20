Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 1,110 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $986,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601,512 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.13. 14,000,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,546,393. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $241.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

