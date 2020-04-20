Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 1,166 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 405,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,353,000 after acquiring an additional 676,744 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 482,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after acquiring an additional 64,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.66.

AT&T stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.98. The company had a trading volume of 30,551,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,354,934. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.