Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 486 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV decreased its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 0.9% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,914 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 6.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.46.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $4.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.65. 3,854,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,297,991. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.54. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $138.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

