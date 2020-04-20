Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 806 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV reduced its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $2,246,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 206,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,641,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after buying an additional 46,503 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,217,000 after buying an additional 359,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth $2,079,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Argus cut shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.45.

SYSCO stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,801,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,585. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.29.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

