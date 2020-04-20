Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at MKM Partners

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective trimmed by MKM Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNAP. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Snap from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,945,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,530,334. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $475,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,651.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 4,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $87,480.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,432,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,256,630.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,610,584 shares of company stock worth $53,874,424 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $11,897,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Snap by 9,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

