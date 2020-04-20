Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lowered its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its stake in Snap-on by 7.5% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 516.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $535,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $676,252.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,326.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

Shares of SNA traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.66. 719,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,967. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $172.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

