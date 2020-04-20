Somerset Trust Co Acquires 736 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $548,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

NYSE:GD traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.25. 1,272,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,618. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

