Somerset Trust Co Boosts Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in AFLAC by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 2.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 157,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter worth $819,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 22.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFL traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.15. 3,377,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,605,702. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.36.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

