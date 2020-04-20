Somerset Trust Co Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 1.8% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.21. 1,186,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,484. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $190.85. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.27.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

