Somerset Trust Co Buys 694 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for approximately 2.0% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.80.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total value of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,871,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,308 shares of company stock worth $11,858,705 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $263.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,219. The stock has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 96.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

