Somerset Trust Co Buys 698 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

USB stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,341,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,856,586. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average is $51.63.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.