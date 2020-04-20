Somerset Trust Co Buys 926 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 380,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,384,000 after purchasing an additional 24,914 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 49,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Novartis by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Novartis by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,097,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.88 and a 200 day moving average of $89.36. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Guggenheim downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.03.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

