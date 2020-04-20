Somerset Trust Co Buys Shares of 37,375 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,375 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,829,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,334 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,026,230,000 after acquiring an additional 31,604,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,006,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,016,868,000 after acquiring an additional 506,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,140,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 18,440,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,032,008. The firm has a market cap of $173.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

