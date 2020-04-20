Somerset Trust Co Decreases Position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Somerset Trust Co cut its stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Eastgroup Properties stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.13. The company had a trading volume of 174,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,241. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $83.40 and a 1-year high of $142.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $86.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGP. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

