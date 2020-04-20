Somerset Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Graco were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 125.7% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 101,360 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Graco by 62.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 54,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 21,135 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Graco by 6.6% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,262,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,235,000 after purchasing an additional 139,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of GGG stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.36. 662,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.34. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $56.99.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

In related news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 25,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,399,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,678,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,937 shares of company stock worth $15,757,879 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

