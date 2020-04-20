Somerset Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Somerset Trust Co cut its position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter valued at $114,083,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,942,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,471,000 after purchasing an additional 446,736 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,533,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,742,000 after purchasing an additional 405,937 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 374,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,973,000 after acquiring an additional 283,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,820,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,837,000 after acquiring an additional 186,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.86.

PKG stock traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.12. 815,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,563. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $114.78. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.01 and its 200-day moving average is $102.56.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, Director Robert C. Lyons acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $887,808.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.