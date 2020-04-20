Somerset Trust Co Has $1.79 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,924,000 after buying an additional 774,309 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,818,000 after buying an additional 138,084 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,115,000 after buying an additional 130,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 89,027 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.00.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,904 shares of company stock worth $101,829,121. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $470.80. 589,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,744. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.81. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $3.63 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

