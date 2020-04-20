Somerset Trust Co Has $2.33 Million Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Air Products & Chemicals accounts for about 1.5% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $915,811,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $125,937,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,015,000 after purchasing an additional 336,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $76,067,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $261.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $253.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.21.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $7.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,263. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $257.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.05 and a 200 day moving average of $225.84. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

