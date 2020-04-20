Somerset Trust Co Has $2.71 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.8% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.82. 2,519,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.21 and a 200 day moving average of $161.60.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

