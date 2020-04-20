Somerset Trust Co Has $280,000 Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Somerset Trust Co reduced its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AMERCO by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AMERCO by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in AMERCO by 3,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMERCO by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UHAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. CL King raised AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL traded down $14.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $260.30. 60,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.85. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $222.34 and a 1-year high of $426.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.73.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($2.07). AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $927.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $343.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,031,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,590,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen purchased 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $316.51 per share, with a total value of $1,614,517.51. Insiders have purchased 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,801 in the last quarter. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

