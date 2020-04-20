Somerset Trust Co Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 2.0% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,268,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,099,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.68.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

