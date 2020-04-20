Somerset Trust Co Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 705.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,487,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $602,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $75.89. 715,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,870. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average of $72.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

