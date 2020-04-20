Somerset Trust Co Increases Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 2.5% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 392.8% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 48,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 38,706 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 19.9% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 29.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 21,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.80.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $236.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,824,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,076. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The firm has a market cap of $138.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. Amgen’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

