Somerset Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,040,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,585,000 after purchasing an additional 315,272 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 51,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 212,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 35,233 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Nutrien by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 861,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,273,000 after buying an additional 139,765 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

Shares of NTR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,716. Nutrien Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

