Somerset Trust Co Purchases 177 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KSU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra cut their price target on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.05.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded down $8.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,368. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $178.59. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In related news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

