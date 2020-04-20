Somerset Trust Co Purchases 382 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems comprises about 1.4% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,833,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,140,000 after buying an additional 87,437 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,477,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,542,000 after buying an additional 15,853 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 842,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,051,000 after buying an additional 108,590 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 453,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,778,000 after buying an additional 22,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 319,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,803,000 after buying an additional 20,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $4.40 on Monday, reaching $276.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.97. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $310.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.30, for a total transaction of $630,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $507,419.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,508 shares of company stock worth $11,559,184 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.73.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

