Somerset Trust Co Sells 1,726 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 215,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,056,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $567,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,450,000 after buying an additional 109,390 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 219,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.13. 8,016,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,991,859. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average is $75.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.