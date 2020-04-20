Somerset Trust Co Sells 1,902 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,342,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $678,820,000 after buying an additional 48,167 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after buying an additional 31,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $308,265.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,762.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $226,743.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,759 shares of company stock valued at $26,788,598 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.41.

Shares of DGX stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $95.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,585,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,067. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $118.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

