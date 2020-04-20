Somerset Trust Co Sells 568 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,605,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,149,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,463,000 after purchasing an additional 154,934 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $321,280,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $299,880,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,392,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.49 and a 200 day moving average of $109.48. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $121.50.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. TheStreet cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, First Analysis cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.31.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

