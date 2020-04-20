Somerset Trust Co Sells 592 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $25,005.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.94. The stock had a trading volume of 408,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,150. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $122.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.56.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

