Somerset Trust Co Trims Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.61.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $191,602,253.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.67 per share, with a total value of $107,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,203.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.64. 42,887,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,177,172. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

