Somerset Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Somerset Trust Co cut its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $602,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,486,000 after buying an additional 54,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HII. Citigroup cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.29.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $207.92 per share, for a total transaction of $831,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,047.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total transaction of $270,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,712.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 7,643 shares of company stock worth $1,532,484 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

HII traded down $3.70 on Monday, hitting $192.26. 324,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.06 and its 200 day moving average is $231.83. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $147.14 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

