South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NYSE:SJI remained flat at $$25.90 during trading hours on Thursday. 798,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,792. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $34.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $30.14.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 6.80%. On average, analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.